Nollywood actress Bimbo Ademoye has taken to her social media page to announce that monetisation has been reinstated on her YouTube film, “Where Love Lives”, which has now amassed 19 million views.

New Telegraph reports that this development is coming days after the actress disclosed that monetisation has been removed from her movie after a Ghanaian YouTube account had pirated the movie.

Taking to her official Instagram page to announce the development, the actress expressed deep gratitude, particularly to @uduakisong1, whom she described as her mother, her heart, joy, and best friend.

She also extended her appreciation to her supporters, fondly referring to them as her “cyber family.”

She, however, urged fans not to grow tired of hearing her express love and gratitude, emphasising that their unwavering support means everything to her.

READ ALSO:

“Monetisation has been fully restored on our film! And we’re now on 19 million views. I woke up today with a heart of gratitude, especially towards my mother, my heart, my joy, my bestfriend @uduakisong1.

“Whenever I text ‘mommy see o, ‘ she leaves whatever she’s doing to ensure I’m ok. I said. I don’t know what I’d do without you, she said “I’d always be here no matter what”, she said.

Though she acknowledged that she is not perfect, she thanked her followers for standing by her regardless.

“To my cyber family, are you tired of hearing me say I love you? Ha, don’t get tired of it, because I’d never stop. I’m not perfect, but you love me regardless. Eniyan laso mi. Thank you so, so much for always riding for me. I love you,” she added.