YouTube Analyst Speaks On Mercy Chinwo, Eezee’s Feud

Share

Following the online feud between popular gospel artist, Mercy Chinwo and her ex-manager, Ezekiel ThankGod, better known as Eezee Tee amid the ongoing contract dispute, a YouTube analyst, Beingreal George, has shared his opinion on the never-ending battle.

New Telegraph recalls that Eezee Tee and Mercy Chinwo have recently been at the centre of public debate over financial dealings related to gospel music performances and alleged rifts within the Christian music industry.

Speaking on their dispute, Beingreal George, accused Eezee Tee of contract forgery, financial exploitation and manipulation of artists, stressing that it’s a part of a larger agenda to secularise gospel music.

In a recent broadcast, George claimed that the drama surrounding Eezee Tee is a direct attack on gospel music.

READ ALSO:

He said: “I only see one agenda in all of this—a push to secularize the gospel industry, if it isn’t already secularized,” he said. “When you compare this to the secular music industry, where similar disputes happen, it raises a question. If these issues are now common in gospel music, what does that say?”

The controversy further escalated after gospel music producer, Dr. Roy shared a viral video alleging that Eezee Tee denied him his royalties, leaving him financially distressed.

His claims have fueled discussions about the ethics of Eezee Conceptz, with social media users now referring to the label as “EezeeTiff Concept.”

George further weighed in on the contractual dispute between gospel singer Mercy Chinwo and Eezee Conceptz.

He claimed the label engaged in strategic delays and misrepresented facts to control Chinwo’s career.

He also alleged that the label attempted to postpone her last album to extend her contract and prevented her from attending ministerial engagements.

Gospel artist Jaga Testimony had earlier commented on the ongoing controversy, describing it as an attempt to undermine the “system of God.”

In a video message, Testimony warned Eezee Conceptz record label boss Ezekiel ThankGod, stating that his actions and statements have raised concerns.

Share

Please follow and like us: