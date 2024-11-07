Youths Urged To Embrace Sports As Speaker’s Cup Holds

Share

Nigerian youths have been urged to embrace sports as the 2024 edition of the Speakers Cup organised by the Lagos State House of Assembly is being held.

The event is organised every year to celebrate the birthday of the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, which holds November 11. Some of the sports being cosportsfor include Football, Ayo olopon, Draught Ludo, Table Tennis, Snooker and Tug of war.

Speaking yesterday during some of the indoor games at the event, Mr Dotun Akomolafe of Lagos Public Sector of Wema Bank, said that the bank has been a good partner of the Assembly since the start of the current democracy.

“We want to support things that have to do with people coming together. We have been their bankers for a long time and when they want to do something like this, we support them.

We just finished Wemalympics, when we brought all the staff nationwide from all the branches to do sprints track and field. “It’s what we have been doing and we are happy to support the Lagos State House of Assembly on.

Share

Please follow and like us: