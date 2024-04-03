Youths To Politicians: Don’t Turn Kogi Into Ethnic Enclave Of Crisis

Some youths from Kogi State yesterday cautioned those they called ‘embittered politicians’ against turning the state into an enclave of crisis. The youth from the three senatorial districts under the auspices of Kogi Independent Youths Association (KIYA) made this known after an emergency meeting in Abuja. Mr Mohammed Abdulrazaq, who hails from Igalamela Local Government Area of the state, spoke on behalf of the group.

Abdulrazaq said as critical stakeholders, they had decided not to keep quiet, but to caution against the plan to portray the image of the state in bad light before the whole world. He said the youth would also employ every legal means to protect the integrity of the state. “We believe we must use every means at our disposal to speak up, defend the truth, expose the real enemies of Kogi and caution them to change their ways,” he said.

Abdulrazaq, however, said that the group was confident that the current leadership of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) would not fall for the antics of the enemies of the state and not allow itself to be used as a tool to achieve selfish interests. He equally commended the immediate-past governor of the state, Yahaya Bello, on his achievements during his eight years as governor