Youths To Benefit From RCCG Continent 3 Free Digital Skills Programme

No fewer than 8400 youths are set to benefit from the digital skills initiative of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Continent 3, in celebration of the 84th birthday of the General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye.

The strategic initiative, according to the organisers, is designed to equip youths, young adults, church members, and the general public with practical, income-generating digital competencies and to celebrate the legacy of raising empowered, purpose-driven individuals who positively impact society.

The landmark programme is said to be coordinated by Love Transformation Academy (the empowerment arm of RCCG Love Assembly, Lagos Province 1) in partnership with Faith Cometh Multimedia Consultants.

Speaking during a briefing at RCCG Love Assembly, Ilupeju, Continent 3 Overseer, Pastor Johnson Odesola, represented by the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Love Transformation Academy, Pastor Olalekan Adebekun, said the training, which demands registration, holds on March 1, 8 and 15.

He noted that it centres on high-demand digital skills covering video editing, graphic Design, digital marketing, social media management, animation content creation, and monetisation of digital skills.

To ensure wide accessibility and structured learning, Odesola also noted that RCCG Parishes across Regions, Provinces, and Zones in Continent 3 will serve as Study Centres and also provide mentorship, follow-up, and integration opportunities for participants, including non-church members.

The training sessions, according to him, will be broadcast via Zoom, allowing participants to learn from their local parishes, adding that the decentralised approach ensures both digital inclusion and community-based engagement.

Urging the public to take full advantage of the opportunity, Odesola who spoke further on the objectives of the initiative, stated that he programme is part of RCCG’s broader commitment to: “Empower individuals with relevant digital and entrepreneurial skills, reduce unemployment and underemployment among youths, create sustainable income pathways through digital platforms, provide a structured avenue for discipleship, evangelism, and community impact accelerate the Church’s Vision 2032 growth, and socio-economic transformation agenda.”

He, however, concluded that the empowerment programme “is one of several initiatives marking the 84th birthday of Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, whose ministry has consistently emphasised spiritual growth, education, youth development, and national transformation.”