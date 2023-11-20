Youths Stage Protest Against Bobrisky Presence In Benin

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okunneye, better known as Bobrisky has come under intense criticism as Benin Youths took to the streets in protest against the socialite for allegedly insulting the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II.

The street demonstration is coming after the news of the self-acclaimed “Mummy of Lagos” coming to the streets of Benin, Edo State again for an event.

Taking to the streets in protest, the youths in the state expressed their nonacceptance of his coming to Benin.

It would be recalled that last year, the controversial socialite sparked a wave of reaction on social media after he jokingly asked in a video that the Oba of Benin should come and marry him.

His statement however didn’t sit well with the youths of Benin as they considered it an insult to the Benin culture and they have considered it a personal issue.

READ ALSO:

They were seen holding placards that conveyed their displeasure in such words as “He is a bad influence; We don’t want him in our state”.

Reactions have trailed Benin Youths protest against Bobrisky …

King_weba wrote: “You see poverty and illiteracy is a problem in Nigeria, that’s why the govt can call us jobless Nigeria youth all this isn’t necessary Abeg”

klassy_peace remarked: “I don’t understand…with everything going on now How is this important …rubbish”

Evablaze41 stated: “See them jobless youths country nor hard reach where Una Dey Abi?”

adorable_joan penned: “Make Una protest for your bad roads to be fixed.”

Watch the video below …

