Youths Should Be Teachable, Open to Positive Learning – Mautin

Joyi Rebecca Mautin, also known as Hanty Rebe is an event anchor, a fashion designer, hairstylist and an online television, radio presenter. She recently spoke about her dreams, experiences, revealing her unique style as she charges the youth to be focused and consistent in fulfilling their dreams

Let’s talk about your journey to self-discovery?

Growing up for me was exciting and challenging because I am the first born of the family. Being the first born, my parents are always interested in everything I do. It was a big challenge for me to do well and succeed in life. The desire to become a true model that will inspire my younger siblings to greatness in life was my focus.

However, everywhere I went, people easily identified my talent as I addressed issues with humour and firmness. That was when people started saying Rebecca you had better go and focus on becoming an anchor or Masters of Ceremonies (MC) because you have the gift. The people around me identified the gift and I decided to give it a shot without looking back.

My journey started from writing on my Facebook profile and I later joined some MC groups for training: MC Connect and MC Hub. They are groups where we learn the fundamentals of the profession and how to create our contents on our social media accounts. Currently, I am a member of ASSEV, which is the Association of Event Vendors Nigeria.

Four years ago, I eventually ventured into anchoring events like wedding receptions and birthdays. I actually learned the ropes of the job by going out with someone who has been in the business for a very long time. I followed the woman for like three to four times before I faced the job seriously. I did it on a part-time basis, on weekends while I faced other things. But I began fully two years ago.

You studied Education Technology in your first and second degree at LASU, do you see your new calling as a fit?

I do not see it as a misfit because Education Technology as an educational course talks about using technology, human or non-human resources to enhance education. However, as an education technology student, whatever field you find yourself in, the ability to improvise and also use things around you to solve a problem is a skill ingrained in us.

I started as a teacher and later I went into the media because during my school days, we studied multimedia, videography and all of that. I have actually worked with an online television as a presenter and I have worked with some radio stations as a presenter. I recently finished a project as a virtual teacher with a reputable media house.

Today, my educational background as an education technology student really helped in shaping my career as an anchor or moderator because I injected the knowledge I acquired in school to what I do. However, I want to use this opportunity to tell those young guys over there that say school is a scam not to say that. School is never a scam. If you have the opportunity, embrace it. I believe education is key to success.

Whenever, I have events. I go to the market to get my things. I know where I will get whatever I need to make me look good without breaking the banks. I know the kind of costume I need for a particular outing, I can adjust my beads and do all of that effortlessly because of the vocational skills I acquired. For me, no knowledge is a waste, whether the one you get from the four corners of a classroom or outside the classroom.

It is perceived that some of those doing your job as moderators are of little education, so how do you intend to navigate this career?

As far as I am concerned, I love education. I love learning and, in this business, you just have to keep evolving. That is the best way to move up the ladder. You need to have a plan on the best way to develop yourself. When you are focused on what you want to do, you will definitely get there. There will be a time when you experience a test of your faith.

There are times when things seem not going as planned but then you should be focused and consistent in what you are doing. I invest so much in my appearances. I am very conscious of my appearances. I do a lot to make myself very attractive to people because it is my job to look so attractive to people. I really work on the way I look in front of the people, as the saying goes that the way you are seen is the way you are addressed. It was in the good old days that they saw the Alagas as beggars, but these days, we are part of the success stories at events.

What is the difference between ‘Alaga Iduro’ and ‘Alaga Ijoko’ at a wedding reception?

The difference between the two Alagas- the Alaga Iduro comes with the groom while the Alaga Ijoko comes with the bride. It is the Alaga Ijoko that usually coordinates the event from the beginning to the end.

What are your plans in the next couple of years and your advice to youths, especially ladies who are ready to impact their world?

By the special grace of God, Hanty Rebe would be bigger and greater than this in the next couple of years. My advice to youths as well as young and ambitious ladies is that they should not be idle. They should find something reasonable doing. Don’t see any knowledge or learning as a waste. They should be humble and have good inter- personal relationships with people.

They should not misuse their social media accounts. They should know that even if they don’t talk, people are watching them. Social media is another world on its own. I have a community of friends and admirers through my Facebook and they give me all the encouragement I need to pursue my dream.

Youths should be teachable/open to learning. You learn a lot when you humble yourself. Be teachable and prayerful. These go a long way in driving your career as youths as they strive to up their games. They should be ready to make the sacrifice. They should also know that nobody is too big to learn. You can learn from anything, anywhere and at any time.

In my own case, for instance, that really helped me because shortly after my secondary school, I went to computer training school and thereafter, I started work in another sector entirely. I could not put my knowledge in computers to use until about four years after. But when I was in university, I was able to work in a computer centre located at the back of our faculty. During my youth service year,

