Youths Shift Video Consumption To Digital Platforms, Dump TV

Nigeria’s media habits are undergoing a seismic shift as digital-savvy youths increasingly turn to smartphones and online platforms like YouTube, challenging the dominance of traditional television.

Driven by Gen Z’s demand for flexibility and interactivity, this transition underscores a broader transformation in Africa’s largest entertainment market.

For Nigerian youth, smartphones have become the primary gateway to video content, with platforms such as YouTube outpacing conventional TV viewership.

Google’s West Africa Director, Olumide Balogun, noted that while TV screens once defined Nigeria’s media culture, often powered by generators, a digital evolution is now underway.

“Gen Z, raised in the digital age, sees smartphones as their main interface for video. YouTube, in particular, is reshaping their habits, often overshadowing broadcast TV,” he explained.

Supporting this trend, PWC’s Africa Entertainment and Media Outlook 2024–2028 highlights Nigeria’s E&M sector as one of the world’s fastest-growing, propelled by a median age of 18.1 years.

This young population, according to the report, deeply connected to digital platforms, is steering demand toward on-demand content, social video, and gaming.

A Deloitte survey reinforces this global pattern, showing younger audiences prioritising user-generated content (UGC) and streaming over scheduled TV programming.

Balogun emphasised that platforms like YouTube offer unmatched control, allowing users to curate their viewing schedules and explore niche interests.

“Gen Z values autonomy, they watch what they want, when they want,” he said. Over 60 per cent of Gen Z globally believe YouTube hosts content that deeply aligns with their passions, a trend mirrored in Nigeria, where youths leverage the platform for skill-building, community engagement, and exploring hobbies.

Interactivity also plays a key role. Features like live chats and comments foster real-time connections with creators, contrasting traditional TV’s passive experience.

“This generation craves authenticity and participation, not just consumption,” Balogun added. YouTube’s watch time in Nigeria surged by 55 per cent year-overyear as of October 2024, reaching over 25 million users aged 18–44.

Connected TV usage, though nascent, also grew, with YouTube attracting two million Nigerian adults on larger screens in the same period.

As ad spending migrates online, Kantar research suggested YouTube rivals TV in driving brand awareness and outperforms social media in boosting brand favorability.

Balogun noted: “For advertisers targeting Gen Z, digital platforms are indispensable. This aligns with Africa’s broader internet ad growth, signaling a strategic pivot for marketers.”

While live news and events still draw TV audiences, Gen Z’s preferences signal a lasting shift. Balogun framed this not as TV’s demise but as a “redefinition” of consumption.

“Digital platforms aren’t displacing TV entirely, they’re reshaping how a generation engages with content. While traditional television continues to hold a place, particularly for live news and events that still command large audiences, the consumption patterns of Gen Z in Nigeria point towards a clear trend.

They are increasingly turning to online video platforms as primary sources of video content, attracted by the flexibility, diversity, interactivity, and opportunities for in-depth exploration that these platforms provide.

This shouldn’t necessarily be viewed as a complete displacement of traditional media but rather as a redefinition of video consumption habits for a new generation.

The screens they readily access are playing an increasingly central role in shaping their understanding and engagement with the world,” he concluded.

As Nigeria’s youths continue to prioritise digital access, the media landscape is poised for further innovation, blending global trends with local creativity.

