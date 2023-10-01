Youths Restiveness, Insecurity, Unemployment Must Be Tackle With Sincerity – Abba

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State, has said that for Nigeria to be free and attend it’s required greatness, the challenges of unemployment and youth restiveness, insecurity and poverty must be attended to with all sincerity of purpose.

in the same vein, Governor Abba, believes that the challenges bedeviling education, healthcare services must be genuinely attended to, together with the challenges of hunger and malnutrition must be tackled compassionately.

Speaking while reviewing Parades on the Nigeria’s 63th Independence In Kano State, the Governor notes that, “we are determined to look to the future with hope, belief and careful plans devoid of the encumbrances of the burden of the past.”

He added, “We are working deliberately to break away from the circle of despair, poverty, insecurity and youth restiveness, all of which are products of bad leadership.”

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf explained that in the four months since their assumption of office, his administration has taken some bold steps in ensuring the security of lives and properties, with the cases of phone snatching and street crimes have become history in the State.

“We have taken bold steps against the sale and consumption of illicit drugs to save our youth from becoming victims of the menace. Believing that preventive measures are not enough to stop these vices, we have re-opened all our institutes for skill acquisition for the purposes of equipping our teeming youth with soft and hard skills as well as empowering them with startup capital to start their SMEs and contribute to the development of our State and our nation,” he added.

Governor Abba said, “We have taken decisive steps to overhaul our Education and Healthcare sectors. Schools are being renovated in batches – we are providing free uniforms, school bags and shoes at the pilot stage, and we are providing free exercise books and textbooks to Primary and Junior Secondary School pupils. And arrangements have reached an advanced stage in providing one free meal to primary school pupils.”

The Chief Executive said that his Government is building new schools across the 44 Local Government councils in the quest to mop all out-of-school children roaming the streets.

He hints that to support girls-child education and encourage parents to send their daughters to school, “we are issuing stipend of 20,000 Naira to over 45,000 girl–child as a pilot scheme to support them to continue schooling.”

” We are also re-introducing the girl–child school buses to transport them to and from schools. To support our high-level manpower development agenda, we are sending 1001 First Class graduates this academic session to study for Masters degrees at universities abroad. We have also supported numerous Kano State indigenes with the payment of registration fees in some Federal Tertiary Education institutions.”

He said they have reduced, by 50%, the registration fees in all State-owned tertiary education institutions, while on the healthcare, they have rebuilt and equipped the Hasiya Bayero Pediatric Hospital and commissioned it to provide free medical care to children, we have renovated and upgraded the Accident and Emergency section of the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital.