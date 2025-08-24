Youths Rescue Son Kept In Chains By Father

The youths of Igboukwu community in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State have rescued a young man allegedly kept in chains by his father for five years.

According to community members, the father had deceived villagers into believing his son had travelled abroad, only for the youths to discover that he had been held captive all along. The shocking discovery led to the young man’s rescue, while his father was arrested by the police.

The victim, identified as Chogbo (popularly known as Agudo), is reportedly responding to treatment and showing signs of recovery.

Anambra State Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, has ordered a thorough investigation into the case, commending the youths for their vigilance and describing their actions as a model of community policing.

“The Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Command, CP Ikioye Orutugu, fwc, minps, PhD, has directed police operatives to immediately investigate a disturbing report circulating in the media regarding a young man identified as Chogbo (popularly known as Agudo) from Igboukwu, who was allegedly kept in chains for five years by his father under the false claim that he had travelled abroad,” the statement read.

“Preliminary inquiries are ongoing to establish the facts, safeguard the victim’s well-being, and ensure that anyone found culpable will be held accountable in accordance with the law. Meanwhile, the victim has been rescued and is receiving necessary care.”

The Command praised the youths of Igboukwu for their proactive role in uncovering the incident, describing their action as a clear example of community partnership in policing.