Youths Protest In FCT, Demand Release Of VeryDarkMan

Nigerian youths have taken to the streets of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), in protest of the arrest of a popular rights activist and social media influencer, Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman (VDM), by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
READ ALSO
- Peter Obi Urges Lawful Conduct In Verydarkman Saga
- Mercy Chinwo Responsible For VeryDarkMan’s Arrest – Stanley Ontop
- Davido Seeks Immediate Release Of VeryDarkMan
New Telegraph gathered that the protesters, who were sighted in the Wuse area, just right after the Berger bridge, described VDM’s arrest and detention as illegal.
They also vowed to take their grievance to the Nigerian Human Rights Commission, in the Maitama district of the nation’s capital.
Please follow and like us:
Tags: Demand Release of VeryDarkMan Martins Vincent Otse popularly known as Verydarkman (VDM) Social Media Influencer Youths Protest in FCT