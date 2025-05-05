New Telegraph

May 5, 2025
Youths Protest In FCT, Demand Release Of VeryDarkMan

Nigerian youths have taken to the streets of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), in protest of the arrest of a popular rights activist and social media influencer, Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman (VDM), by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

New Telegraph gathered that the protesters, who were sighted in the Wuse area, just right after the Berger bridge, described VDM’s arrest and detention as illegal.

They also vowed to take their grievance to the Nigerian Human Rights Commission, in the Maitama district of the nation’s capital.

