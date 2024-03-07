Youths Protest In Edo Over Deputy Gov Impeachment Process

The alleged plan by Governor Godwin Obaseki and members of the Edo State House of Assembly to impeach the deputy governor, Philip Shaibu, took a new turn yesterday as hundreds of women, men and youths trooped to the streets to protest the plan.

The protesters, under the aegis of the Peace Movement and PDP faithful, converged in Edo North in the early hours of yesterday, where they decried the impeachment proceedings of the Edo State House of Assembly.

The protesters bore placards with inscriptions such as “No to impeachment”, “We want peace in Edo State”, “Return the N500 million bribe to Obaseki”, and “Shaibu is our Next Governor, no going back”, among others.

Speaking on behalf of the protesters, Mr Aminu Umosor, Gafata Emmanuel and Haija Anetu Momodu said they would mobilise the people of the state and the PDP to work against the party if they continue with the planned impeachment of Philip Shaibu as the Deputy Governor of Edo State.

They said this is to show to all Edo people that they stand by Philip Shaibu and the mandate they gave to him, noting that, If Governor Obaseki and the House of Assembly are ready for dialogue and true reconciliation, they should come with clean hands and not impeachment notice.

The group however appealed to the lawmakers to stay clear of any move to impeach the deputy governor to give the state its desired peace.

Mr. Emmanuel warned the legislators against the act, saying that the protest would continue until Governor Obaseki and the lawmakers embrace peace.

Meanwhile, Press Secretary to the deputy governor, Musa Ebomhiana, disclosed yesterday that efforts were on to resolve the matter.

“The PDP as a party has stepped in as a family to resolve the matter. The umbrella is big enough to accommodate everyone”, he assured.