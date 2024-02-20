Youths Protest Hardship, Hunger In Ibadan

Making good their earlier notice, thousands of youths on Monday stormed some major streets of Ibadan, Oyo State capital, and vented their grievance towards the harsh and grinding economic condition the Federal Government under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, has put them.

Complaining about the effects of hunger and ravaging poverty, the protesters however said that they were not out to cause any trouble but that the security agents that were around should arrest anybody who did so.

Led by Mr Solomon Ogunlola, the protesters who besieged the Mokola Roundabout, blocking vehicular traffic from Dugbe, UCH, Eleyele, and Sango-UI roads, peacefully called the attention of all the tiers of governments to the unbearable hardship masses are facing in the country.

“Though, they didn’t use any objects to block the roads, they converged on the roads displaying several placards with inscriptions such as: “Give us good health; End bad governance; end food hike; Open border; end hardship; Is this the renewed hope you promised?” Etc.

Their leader, Solomon Ogunlola, in his address, said, “This suffering, hardship is enough. We are not here to fight, our security put on yellow reflective jackets. If anyone tries to steal, we will beat him to stupor”, he warned.

Another woman who identified herself as Mobolaji Inaolaji, said, “We want to tell our leaders that things are not right. They should make things easier for us; we are not here to cause violence.

“Things are too costly, people are dying. It is our right to protest whether we get a permit or not. We have told the security agents that they should arrest whoever causes the problem. We are peaceful and law-abiding. All we want is to make the government know our pains. We will go through most parts of the city”, she said.

A lady among the protesters, who refused to disclose her name carried a placard which caught the attention of many people. It read: “Sanitary pad now costs N4,000; we can’t be using cloth. Please, help us”. She said that nothing should happen to her, adding: “All I’m asking for is my legitimate earning and ease of life”, she said while displaying the placard.

The protesters left Mokola. and later proceeded towards Sango, UI and returned to the Gate area. Security agents including the police, Department of State Security Services (DSS), and Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), were standing by with only a few of them armed. Others just stood watching the aggrieved crowd, who nevertheless conducted themselves peacefully.

Meanwhile, some schools and banks shut their gates due to the protest while it lasted.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Adewole Osifeso, who spoke with journalists said his men were on ground to forestall any hijack of the peaceful protest by hoodlums, stressing that peace and comfort of the citizens was the priority of the security agencies.