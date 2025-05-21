Youths Protest Bad Road, Insecurity In Edo

Share

Hundreds of youths on Wednesday blocked the ever busy Auchi-Igarra-Ibillo road, in Edo state, to protest the deplorable condition of the road, which they say has fueled a surge in kidnappings and violent crimes in the area.

The protesters decried the alarming frequency of abductions, attributing the rise in insecurity to the poor state of infrastructure.

They also criticized political officeholders from the area for their perceived insensitivity to the plight of the people.

The protest caused a massive gridlock, halting movement of travelers and heavy-duty vehicles for several hours.

A major point of concern was the case of Okasime Olowojoba, a chieftain of the Labour Party (LP), who has remained in captivity for nearly a month despite the kidnappers allegedly collecting over ₦5 million in ransom from his family and associates.

Speaking during the protest, Paul Lawani, one of the youth leaders, said:

“We cannot continue to be slaves in our own country. The government should come and explain what they are doing. Akoko-Edo Local Government Area has three general hospitals, and none is functioning effectively. Our colonial rulers knew the size of Akoko-Edo, which is why they established three hospitals. Today, the area is ripe for a military base, but such bases are sited in places that may not even need them.”

Lawani also questioned the preparedness of local authorities, saying:

“Was the local government chairman unaware of the security challenges before assuming office? Everyone knows that the dilapidated road contributes to the wave of kidnappings.

“Instead of addressing these issues, they are putting up campaign billboards for Tinubu 2027. We want the state government to tell us what plans they have to fix the road and tackle the insecurity.”

The protesters further accused security operatives deployed to the area of negligence, alleging that their presence has done little to curb the rising crime.

They vowed to sustain the protest until the state government responds to their demands.

It took the intervention of the Otaru of Igarra, HRH Oba Adeche Saiki, who sent emissaries to plead with the youths to reopen the road.

The monarch disclosed that he had already written to the state government, raising concerns about the poor condition of the road and the worsening insecurity.

