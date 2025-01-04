Youths Presents Award Of Excellence To Otuaro

Share

The youth leaders of Okerenkoko Federated Communities in the Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta State have added their voices to the accolades highlighting the remarkable achievements of the Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Dr Dennis Otuaro, since assuming office.

They have, therefore, unanimously acknowledged Otuaro’s giant strides in quality service delivery at the PAP through its robust educational and vocational schemes, stakeholders’ engagement and peace-building processes, and policy of inclusivity, among others.

They stated this at the weekend while honouring Otuaro with an ‘Outstanding Excellence Award’ in recognition of his “commitment to providing outstanding service to the Niger Delta” at Okerenkoko during the New Year celebrations.

The community youth leaders, including Famous Ololobou, Ijoukumor Oturubo and Samuel Ijeleba, who spoke separately, urged Otuaro to continue to do his best for the growth and development of the region, despite the unnecessary distractions by his detractors.

According to them, those working against Otuaro were undermining President Bola Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda which the PAP helmsman was implementing through the programme to foster sustainable peace, stability and security in the region.

According to a statement by Igoniko Oduma, Special Assistant on Media to the Administrator, Presidential Amnesty Programme, they advised anti-Niger Delta elements to stop their ill-advised activities and allow peace to reign in the region.

Receiving the award, Otuaro expressed appreciation to the youth leaders for recognising his modest contribution to sustainable peace and development of the region, adding that it would spur him to work harder.

While noting that his only interest was to serve the people of the region, he urged the youths to remain committed to peace-building and progress in the region as well as reject being used by merchants of instability and chaos.

Otuaro said the PAP, under his leadership, would not relent in carrying out the programme’s mandate for the growth and development of the region in line with the president’s renewed hope agenda.

He said: “I want to thank you for honouring me with an award in recognition of my service to the people of the Niger Delta. For me, it’s all about service to our people, and that’s what His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, wants.

“I urge you to always work for the peace, security and stability of our region. We need peace in the region. The Niger Delta is our region, we have no other region.

“So, you have a duty to safeguard the region from disruptive elements who are out to cause destabilisation. I’m grateful for your gesture.”

