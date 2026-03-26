Youths, Nigeria’s Greatest Asset, Not Oil – NSITF Boss

The Managing Director of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Oluwaseun Faleye, has said Nigeria’s greatest asset lies not in its natural resources or infrastructure, but in its youthful population.

Faleye spoke on Thursday in Abuja while speaking as a guest at the Student Mentorship Summit organised by the National Association of Nigerian Students.

Represented by his Technical Assistant, Dr Dayo Alao, he stressed the need for deliberate investment in young people through guidance, empowerment, and social protection.

He said: “In Nigeria, our greatest asset is neither oil, nor infrastructure, nor even capital, it is our people. More specifically, it is our youth – energetic, innovative, and full of potential.”

Faleye however, noted that potential alone was insufficient without structured support saying, “Potential alone is not enough; we need to guide, support, and protect it.

“This event is part of our shared journey to shape Nigeria’s future where our young people are not just equipped with skills, but also empowered to lead across sectors, drive innovation, and create sustainable progress,” he added.

Faleye emphasised that youth empowerment must go beyond rhetoric, urging a shift in mindset towards productivity and self-reliance.

“We need to change the orientation of our youth, we need to shift from a mindset of entitlement to one of responsibility, from dependency to self-reliance, from consumption to production.

“We need to inspire them to be job creators, not just job seekers, and encourage them to be innovators solving real-world problems, not just chasing certificates.

“We need to empower them to be leaders, driving change in their communities, not just waiting for opportunities to come to them.”

The NSITF boss also highlighted the role of social protection in driving national development, describing it as central to building a resilient workforce.

“As the Managing Director of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, I’m proud of the role we continue to play – not just as a provider of social security, but as a strategic enabler of workforce resilience and national development.

“We’re talking about creating a safety net that’s not just reactive, but proactive supporting entrepreneurs, protecting workers, and promoting a culture of safety and productivity.

“Investing in youth development is inseparable from investing in social protection. A protected workforce is a productive workforce, and that’s what drives national prosperity.”

Speaking further, Faleye called for a new generation of leaders with systems-thinking capabilities.

“This is where the idea of sky bound leadership becomes not just relevant, but essential. It challenges us to rise above limitations, to think beyond silos, beyond sectors, and beyond the present.

“It calls for a generation of leaders who see connections where others see divisions, anticipate the future rather than react to it, and build resilient, inclusive, and sustainable systems.

“We must raise a generation of systems thinkers. Young leaders who understand how decisions in one sector affect outcomes in another.”

He reiterated the broader mandate of the NSITF beyond compensation saying, “Social security is not merely a safety net; it is a foundation for national development. Our mandate at the NSITF goes beyond compensation.

“It extends to ensuring workplace safety, promoting decent work standards, and protecting the dignity and productivity of the Nigerian worker.”

Faleye also called for a coordinated, multi-sectoral approach to youth development.

“The future we desire for Nigeria will not happen by chance. It must be designed, built, and sustained,” he said.

We Earlier, the National Publicity Secretary of NANS and convener of the summit, Samson Ajasa, said the initiative was aimed at bridging the gap between Nigerian youths and available opportunities.

According to him, the summit, themed “Skybound Leadership: A Multi-Sector Approach to Youth Development in Tech, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Security, and Anti-Drug/Cybercrime Advocacy,” reflects the ambition of Nigerian youths.

“The theme itself speaks to ambition skybound. It reminds us that the aspirations of Nigerian youths must not be limited by circumstances but propelled by knowledge, mentorship, and innovation,” Ajasa said.

Highlight of the event was the presentation of the Social Protection Champion Award by the student body to Faleye in recognition of his performance as NSITF managing director.