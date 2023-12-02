Youths Need Right Orientation To Takeover Power For Nigeria’s Devt

A non-governmental organization (NGO) established to promote peacebuilding and social justice in Nigeria, International Organisation for Peace Building and Social Justice (PSJ) has said if the Nigerian youths receive the right orientation devoid of ethnicity and religion, they will be better positioned to take political power aimed at leading the country out of the woods.

The NGO said Nigerian youths are intelligent enough to pilot the economic, social and political dynamics of the nation but because the political class only want to use them as thugs, they devise a means to perpetually keep them impoverished, uneducated and jobless.

The Executive Director, of the International Organisation for Peace Building and Social Justice, Mr. Ishaya Inuwa Durkwa, said politicians are only using the youths to gain political power and are comfortable keeping them that way.

He started this while Speaking during a three-day summit in Jos on Saturday, tagged: Maiden National Conference on Social Justice for PSJ Youth Ambassadors for Peace Building And Social Justice Summit said PSJ is only focused on changing the narrative where the Nigerian youths are only seen as a tool in the hands of politicians who only seeks to exploit their talents for their selfish gains.

According to him, PSJ is a non-partisan organization that aims to transform deep-rooted narratives that undermine peaceful coexistence through evidence-based research and information.

“We want to use youths to cause positive change. The day youths will rise to the occasion, the nation will be transformed”, Darkwa said.

“This is why we want to start mobilizing the youths for a better tomorrow by educating them with the right knowledge for a positive change. Our youths are gifted and can be useful in any sector of the economy only if they are properly channelled.

“The rate of youth migration to other countries in Europe and America is a result of the decay in the society caused by political leaders, but if this is fixed they will go nowhere but use their God-given energy to drive a better society for the country”, he said.

Durkwa said in his speech he would break the lecture into ‘3ps’ for better clarity which are: 1) Potential, 2) Promise and 3) Problems.

He elucidated that the country’s youths are full of potentials that can be harnessed even by the international communities, while if properly put into usefulness the promise will be a bountiful country.

He regretted that the problems of insurgency, kidnapping and banditry are embarrassing and are driving the country in the wrong direction.

“Instead of our security agencies killing bandits, bandits are the ones killing them, meaning that insecurity cannot be fixed.

“Education has fallen and is in a state of collapse. If these ugly trends are not fixed, generations unborn will inherit a bleak country”, he said.

On his part, a Director in PSJ, who was a former National Publicity Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and a former National Assembly Member, Hon. Emmanuel Ibeshi, said the 2023 elections have clearly shown that the youths are ready for change and are the driving force of a new tomorrow.

However, participants at the event, Mr Stanley Ebuka from Enugu State and Brenda Onazi, said a take-home for them is to learn more positive ways to impart youths in their catchment areas.