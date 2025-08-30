Youths Must Remain Prayerful For Nigeria To Achieve Greatness – CAC President

The President of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) Nigeria and overseas, Pastor Samuel Olusegun Oladele, has called on Nigerians, especially the youth, to remain faithful, prayerful and determined if they hope to achieve greatness in life.

Speaking during his 70th birthday celebration and thanksgiving service on Saturday in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, Oladele urged Nigerians youths in particular to get closer to God to achieve greatness.

Oladele said it is only through determination, truthfulness and God’s grace that a nation and its people could attain true greatness.

While glorifying God, Mr Oladele said: “I wouldn’t have been able to achieve greatness if not for the grace and mercy of God.

“Life is full of hills and valleys, and God created it for a purpose. I am very grateful to God that I was able to overcome and survive the ups and downs in journey of my life.

“If there is anything that has worked for me, it is God’s grace and mercy” he reiterated.

The CAC president added that he had been destined to be a minister of God through prophecy before his birth, which was why divine protection and guidance had helped him overcome life’s challenges.

In his exhortation, the Anosike (Europe) Regional Superintendent of the Church, Pastor Simon Oludare Oladokun commended the celebrant for his courage and determination in life.

“Mr Oladokun said Oladele didn’t become a leader by manipulation or compulsion but by God’s commission. He prayed unto God to continue to uphold him and the Church under his leadership.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Pentecost Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Oyo State chapter, Rev. Samson Ajetomobi, described the celebrant as very kind-hearted. Mr Ajetomobi said that PFN had cordial relations with CAC because of Oladele’s deposition to the body of Christ at large.

“He has networking spirit in the Lord irrespective of congregational alliances and he is very focused in transforming the CAC.” Mr Ajetomobi said.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Lanre Oladele described their father as “A loving and extraordinary man who does not discriminate and has positively impacted the lives of many people.”

He appreciated the church and all well-wishers for their support and prayers toward the successful celebration of their father’s 70th birthday that lasted a whole week.

The Christ Apostolic Church National Choir and Orchestra through their soul inspiring music made the event very glorious.

Dignitaries at the occasion included the representative of the Governor of Ekiti State, HE Oyebanji, Oyo State Head of Service, Deaconess Olubunmi Oni, representative of His Royal Majesty, Arole Oodua, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife, many traditional rulers, and other notable personalities.

The JABU Chancellor Prof Anthony Olusegun Adegbulugbe said the President has some leadership accume imbedded in him from his childhood and that has helped the growth of the church because he knows how to use the right people for each role.

The CAC Director of Administration, Pastor Tope Dada in his eulogy said the President has brought new dimensions into the administration of the Church, leading by example and committed to raise the standards of both the Clergy and the Laity, and has built several leaders across denominations and endeavors today.

Elder Abidemi Oyesanya (SAN), the Director of Music of the Church noted the quality of the President in attracting and retaining values and talents in the Church.

Pastor Isaac Abiara Superintendent of CAC Agbala Itura, Lagos speaks about the President’s fatherly love for the church and Nigerians at large.

Pastor Emmanuel Akeredolu Superintendent Ilorin DCC also noted the boldness and foresight of the celebrant as a leader and mentor.