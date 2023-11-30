Youths Making Awesome Business Impacts, Success Stories – Sosu-Ezirim

Youth empowerment advocate and founder of The Street University Project (TSUP), Helen Atim Sosu-Ezirim, has said that a lot of youths are doing really well, making awesome business impacts and success stories online.

She noted that it goes to show that all they need are the right tools, the right support, and the right platforms and they will soar, adding that the internet has impacted businesses in a very tremendous way.

Sosu-Ezirim, who is a spoken word poet, writer, TV presenter, events planner, entrepreneur, and the author of the poetic motivational bestseller book ‘The Street University by Helen Sosu’, stated this in an interview, stressing that since the advent of the internet, businesses have never been the same.

“Every business can reach out to customers all over the world now, which means there is no such thing as purely local business anymore. In fact, every business is potentially international with a lot of opportunities to reach far and wide,” she said.

Talking about her journey in the business world, started at a very young age, when she used to design shirts for men and women, as well as create accessories unique for gifts.

“I also started dealing in jewellery before I started my journey into modelling, acting and TV Presentation. I later started Events management and Interior design. A few years ago, I started soft skills training and fashion accessories business I run till today.”

On the initial challenges and how she was able to surmount them, she said: “I had no idea how the project was going to go, other than I wanted to do a motivational workshop with celebrities with background from the streets who had made success stories of their careers.

“Deep down I knew it should be more but I didn’t know what. I had to pray about it and that was when I got the clarity I needed. By using the colours of the street lights, red, yellow and green as our insignia, we were able to create a plan that helped us flow with ease from one stage to the next. I am truly grateful to the professionals and celebrities who have supported us all these years for free.”

According to Sosu-Ezirim who runs an entertainment content and events company called We Are Poets (People of Exceptional Talents and Skills), and is a presenter on The Amazons, a lifestyle TV show with Lilian Imoni, produced by Aisha Falode, growing up in Ajegunle area of Lagos inspired her passion for the youths and founding of The Street University Project (TSUP).

She said: “I am from Badagry, Lagos State, but I grew up in Ajegunle, and seeing what happened to a lot of youths at the time because they didn’t have much encouragement to push themselves beyond their environment bothered me. I saw it all; the stabbing, teenage pregnancies, pick-pocketing, school dropouts, you name it.

“Most painful is the fact that these were highly intelligent youths, all they needed was the opportunity to thrive. I was privileged to go to the best schools in my time, and I also grew up seeing my mum help young people all the time; all these led me towards youth empowerment, especially for underprivileged youths; knowing that opportunities and privileges make all the difference in a young person’s life.”