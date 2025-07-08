Youths, Lawmakers Pass Vote Of Confidence On Tinubu, Oborevwori, Dafinone

In a powerful show of political alignment and grassroots solidarity, over 500 youths and lawmakers from the eight local government areas of Delta Central Senatorial District have unanimously passed a vote of confidence on President Bola Tinubu, Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, and Senator Ede Dafinone for their “exceptional performances” across federal and state levels.

The event which was organised in collaboration with Chief Hope Ejiro, SSA to the Governor on Community Development, brought together youth leaders from all our eight Local Government areas and other dignitaries including Solomon Ighrakpata, Leader, Okpe, Saple, Uvwie Federal Constituency, and Tony Ofoni, Chairman of Uvwie LGA.

The vote of confidence was declared during a high-impact Delta Central Community Youth Engagement and Empowerment Programme with Senator Ede Dafinone at the Petroleum Training Institute (PTI) Conference Centre in Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area.