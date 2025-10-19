Youths Drive Out Gunmen In Anambra South

Communities across the Anambra South Senatorial District are celebrating their newfound freedom after years of terror, as local youths successfully reclaimed their towns from the grip of unknown gunmen who had held them hostage for over five years.

The affected areas, spanning Nnewi South, Ekwusigo, Orumba North and South, Aguata, Nnewi North, and Ihiala Local Government Areas are now witnessing a return to normalcy, with residents resuming their daily activities and singing liberation songs in victory.

Residents of Uli community in Ihiala Local Government expressed gratitude to Governor Charles Soludo, Ihiala Council Chairman, Engr. Anayo Orjiakor, and Prince Kenneth Emeakayi, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Community Security, for their roles in restoring peace.

“Uli town has been liberated from the shackles of homegrown terrorists. Today, we can move freely without fear,” said Enzor Uzor Nzeribe, a community member.

“We thank our elders, especially Dr. ABC Orjiakor, for his tireless contributions to the peace and security of our town.”

Similarly, the Traditional Ruler of Isseke community, Igwe Emmanuel Nnabuife, whose palace was once attacked by the fleeing gunmen, expressed joy and appreciation to Governor Soludo and security agencies for their commitment to restoring order.

“Our hearts are full of joy that peace and security have returned to our town. We urge the government to sustain this progress, and we are ready to support them in any way possible,” he stated.

In his reaction, Hon. Golden Ilo, representing Ihiala II State Constituency, noted that the process of reconstruction and rehabilitation has already begun.

“Our people lost both infrastructure and confidence, but we are now rebuilding. We are encouraging our people in the diaspora to return home because Ihiala is now safe and peaceful under Governor Soludo,” he said.

Speaking on the state’s broader security success, Chief of Staff to the Governor, Chief Ernest Ezeajughi, said Governor Soludo’s strategic and patient approach made the victory possible.

“When insecurity reached its peak, the Governor carefully studied the situation before launching the Udo Ga Chi Security Operations, popularly known as the Agunechemba Security Squad.

With the full cooperation of the eight service commanders and community youths, the menace was finally defeated,” he explained.

Ezeajughi, however, stressed that while significant progress has been achieved, the government remains focused on implementing more security strategies to ensure permanent peace and stability across the state.