Youths Demand 40% Oil Block Licences for N’ Deltans

The Niger Delta Community Youths Association has demanded the issuance of 40 per cent of the oil blocks licences to Niger Delta indigenes.

The group made the demand in a statement by the Youth Leader Embale Jonathan; his deputy, Omeizah Ogumah; PRO, Boma Doreye; and Ex-Officio, Sunny Ifijen.

The aggrieved youths who are leading protests in Yenagoa, Uyo, Benin, Port Harcourt, Calabar, Warri, Owerri, Umuahia, Akure and Abuja are calling for a fresh licensing bid that will ensure that 40 per cent of the oil blocks are allocated to investors that are indigenous to the Niger Delta.

The statement said: “The recent barefaced demeaning pattern of allocating oil-prospecting licenses to non-Niger Delta interest is an unacceptable, unjustifiable, and anti-developmental trend of a high-wired plot against the people of Niger Delta.

“The action of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) is in deviant to intent and spirit of the 2021 Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) which recognizes indigenous interests in the oil and gas industry.

“Hence, such noninclusion of indigenous interests signals exclusion and non-transparency that will be counter-productive for the Oil and gas industry and the entire nation.

“As indigenous peoples of the Niger Delta region, we have been historically marginalized, exploited, and excluded by the oil and gas industry.”

