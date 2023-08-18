Youths Commend Abia Deputy Gov For Restoring Power Supply To Ohafia

Youths of the Ohafia clan in the Ohafia Local Government Area Abia State have praised Deputy Governor Okechukwu Emetu for restoring power supply to the area. Ohafia was without electricity for years because of the activities of vandals. But Emetu took a personal initiative to restore the electricity in the area.

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) said after an assessment tour of the re-electrification project it became clear that Emetu deserved to be appreciated. COSEYL in a statement by President-General Goodluck Ibem and Publicity Secretary Okey Nwaoru, expressed joy that the restored electricity would among other benefits “boost industrialization of the state which Governor Alex Otti promised the people during the elections”.

The group added: “The quick intervention of the State government through the instrumentality of a dynamic governor and his deputy confirms that they are truly a good team that will drive home the Abia of our dream. “This is the first time Abians are blessed with a team that understands the yearnings and aspirations of those who elected them to lead. Abia is truly blessed.’