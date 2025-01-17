Youths Back Primate Ayodele’s Prophecy On Seyi Tinubu

Share

…Blasts CONYL, Ndigbo Group

Lagos Youths For Fairness and Equality (LYFE) has commended Nigerian prophet, Primate Elijah Ayodele for his prophecy on the purported governorship ambition of Seyi Tinubu in Lagos state.

Primate Ayodele few days ago said that it is not yet time for Seyi Tinubu to become governor, advising him not to waste his resources because it will be a dead end.

In a statement signed by LYFE President, Ajanaku David, the group commended the prophet for always speaking the truth to power and accurately revealing the mind of God about every situation.

Ajanaku stated that Primate Ayodele’s revelation is timely considering the fact that several people have been clamouring for Seyi Tinubu to contest for the governorship seat in 2027.

“ We are indeed grateful to have true prophets like Primate Ayodele always ready to speak the truth to power even in difficult situations.

“While everyone seems to be flocking around Seyi Tinubu because of his purported governorship ambition, Primate Ayodele decided to stand out and reveal the truth behind the situation.

“Primate Ayodele’s warning to Seyi Tinubu is timely and we hope he would listen to divine warnings instead of showing signs of obstinacy.

However, the group blasted some groups including the Coalition of Nigerian Youth Leaders (CONYL) and Ndigbo Entrepreneurs for kicking against Primate Ayodele’s prophecy on Seyi Tinubu.

LYFE described the groups as a bunch of hungry adults looking for stipends from Seyi Tinubu.

“ Some groups like CONYL and Ndigbo entrepreneurs have been embarrassing themselves by supporting Seyi Tinubu and abusing Primate Ayodele, calling him names because of his prophecy on Seyi Tinubu.

One thing these groups should know is Primate Ayodele has made name already and is known as the most accurate prophet in Nigeria.

Just as he is warning Seyi, He has warned several politicians that kicked against him and in the end, they had themselves to blame.

We understand that these groups are filled with hungry adults, looking for stipends from Seyi Tinubu but they should not invoke upon themselves the wrath of God.”

