Bayelsa State Commissioner for Youths Development, Alfred Kemepado has explained that the idea of training Bayelsa Youths at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies was in line with Governor Douye Diri’s belief that the dream of a great nation could be achieved with the intentional training of its young people.

Speaking in Yenagoa after receiving Bayelsa youths who were sponsored by the state government for a training at the NIPSS, the commissioner stated that the gesture was part of the Prosperity Government’s administration to invest on human capital development.

He said in line with Bayelsa State Youth Policy Draft under the leadership of Governor Diri, the state took the bold steps to equip young leaders with the knowledge, tools and exposure required to compete globally and thrive in today’s dynamic world.

He said the beneficiaries were drawn from the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Nigerian Youth Parliament (NYP), Student Union Governments (SUG), Centre for Youth Development , Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), Federated/Community Youth Presidents and Youth Development Officers from the Ministry of Youth Development.

Kemepado explained that the beneficiaries went through youth leadership development training at the prestigious NIPSS in Kuru, Jos, describing it as just one of many youth and leadership development programmes approved by the governor to run home and abroad within the year.

He noted that the initiative underscored the governor’s enduring belief that true development must begin with the people.

The commissioner declared that the Ministry of Youth Development under Governor Diri remains committed to sustaining and expanding efforts geared towards extending the ripple effects of the training to every ward, local government areas and every community in Bayelsa.

Kemepado maintained that :”The Prosperity Government of Governor Douye Diri is taking the lead in empowering the youths. At the heart of Bayelsa’s development strategy is an unwavering commitment to building human capacity among its youths at home and abroad.

“The governor approved these programmes to ensure strategic investment in the minds of youths to shape Bayelsa’s future.

“The young leaders are being sharpened in policy, leadership and nation-building; gaining insights from Nigeria’s top policy think tank; engaging in dialogue that challenges perspectives and being prepared to take over the roles of greater responsibility across communities, institutions and government

“It is a clear expression of the Prosperity administration’s ASSURED agenda to drive youth development, not only to empower youth, but also to position them as active contributors to governance, growth, and global relevance.

“Bayelsa is not just training leaders, we are raising a generation equipped to lead with purpose, wisdom and vision. We commend Governor Diri’s foresight.”

Recall that Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, sponsored 15 Bayelsa Youths for training at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) as part of his administration’s drive for human capital development.