Youth Training Key To Nation’s Growth, Prosperity – Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has said that training young leaders is imperative for the continued growth, and prosperity of any nation and a brighter future for all.

Abbas stated this in Abuja on Thursday while delivering his address at the graduation and conferment of the 2nd Legislative Mentorship Initiative (LMI), fellowship ceremony.

The fellowship under the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), was conceived by the Chief of Staff to the President, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila when he was the Speaker of the 9th House of Representatives.

Represented by the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, Abbas noted that the LMI exemplifies the idea that leadership excellence knows no party lines and that collaboration is essential for the greater good.

He recalled the enthusiasm, intellect, and passion displayed by the LMI Fellows during the masterclass earlier this week.

This, he said was evident in the young leaders who are not just the future but also represent the force driving positive change in the nation.

He tasked the fellows with making a positive impact, leading with integrity, passion, and a commitment to the betterment of Nigeria.

Commending Gbajabiamila for the initiative, the Speaker said the LMI stands as a beacon of hope and a testament to the belief that investing in the development of our youth is an investment in the future of our nation.

He expressed optimism that with leaders like those emerging from the fellowship, the future is in capable hands.

Abbas said, “It is my privilege to address you all on this momentous occasion, where the culmination of rigorous training and transformative experiences converges to shape the destinies of 45 remarkable individuals from across the length and breadth of Nigeria.

“Today, we not only celebrate the accomplishments of these Fellows but also acknowledge the vision and foresight of Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, CFR, whose dedication to nurturing the next generation of leaders has given rise to this laudable initiative.

“Training young leaders is not merely an obligation; it is a strategic imperative for the continued growth and prosperity of any nation. The decisions made today shape the landscape of tomorrow, and with leaders like those emerging from the LMI Fellowship, we can confidently say that the future is in capable hands.

“To the Fellows, I extend my heartfelt congratulations. Your hard work, dedication, and passion have brought you to this moment, and I do not doubt that you will carry the lessons learned here into every sphere of your public service journey.

“The LMI Fellowship, spearheaded by the visionary Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, CFR, former Speaker of the 9th House of Representatives (currently Chief of Staff to the President), stands as a beacon of hope and a testament to the belief that investing in the development of our youth is an investment in the future of our nation.

“A distinctive feature that sets the LMI apart is its non-partisan nature. In a world often divided by political affiliations, the LMI stands as a unifying force, bringing together individuals from various political backgrounds with the common goal of cultivating exceptional leadership.

In his remarks, the Chief of Staff to the President, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, congratulated the LMI fellows on successful program completion urged them to devote themselves to lifelong learning in a consistent effort to understand the past and present worlds and define a future better than all that came before.