Youth Parliament Insists Tax Reform Is Inevitable

The Chairman of the House Committee on Youths in Parliament, Ayodeji Alao-Akala, has said delaying tax reform would be detrimental, saying, “Tomorrow never comes; the time to act is now.”

Also, a coalition of youth groups has thrown their weight behind the proposed law, stressing that the review of the nation’s tax laws has become necessary to address contemporary challenges in fiscal policies.

Alao-Akala disclosed this at the National Youth Dialogue on Tax Reform Bills, held at the National Assembly, Abuja on Monday.

He said young people, particularly those engaged in micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), are among the most affected by taxation policies.

“If we get it right with the youth, we get it right with the country,” he urged young Nigerians to contribute meaningful ideas to the bill.

He noted that most low-income earners in Nigeria are youths struggling to start businesses, rent homes, or make financial progress.

According to him, the proposed tax reforms aim to ease this burden by ensuring fairer policies that support entrepreneurship and economic independence.

Declaring the event open, Speaker Tajudeen Abbas assured the various youth groups that their input would be factored into the review of the proposals ahead of their passage by the parliament.

Represented by Leke Abejide (ADC, Kogi), the speaker lauded the bills as catalysts of economic growth and national progress.

“These bills will prepare the country to be economically viable, technologically independent of other nations,” he said.

Similarly, cross-sections of youth groups at the Public hearing backed the tax reform bills.

One of the groups, the Alumni Association of the Legislative Mentorship Initiative, commended the Federal Government proposals, saying that if implemented, the reforms are capable of changing the nation’s economic narrative.

“This proposed legislation is not merely a collection of fiscal policies; it is a blueprint that will shape the economic trajectory of our nation and more importantly, directly impact the lives of our youth, who largely represent the present and future of Nigeria,” representative of the association, Abubakar Tijani said.

He called for a balanced exchange of views, adding that as good as the bills were, there were areas of uncertainty that needed some clarity for the benefit of Nigerians.

“As we engage in this critical discourse, we must approach the subject with a balanced perspective, acknowledging the bill’s potential benefits while also addressing its areas of concern. Our collective goal must be to ensure that this legislation fosters inclusive growth, empowers our citizens, and lays a solid foundation for sustainable development,” Tijani added.

In its contribution, the Centre for African Policy Research Advisory called for the involvement of Nigerians in the implementation of the bills when they are eventually passed into law.

Speaking on behalf of the Centre, Segun Adebayo emphasised the need for the protection of the nation’s tax sovereignty.

“Tax sovereignty refers to a nation-state’s right to control its tax policies. It is closely tied to a country’s ability to govern effectively and democratically,” he said.

One of the lead partners in the dialogue, Project Sprint, in its contribution, said the bills hold the potential to reduce the budget deficit, decrease government dependence on borrowing, curtail tensions across socioeconomic strata, and attract foreign investments.

Coordinator of the group, Israel James, in his speech, pointed out areas of concern in the proposed reforms, saying, “One critical aspect to consider is the microeconomic implications of personal income tax on labour supply.

“Many youths in Nigeria fall within the wage bracket of 70,000 to 150,000 naira per month. Taxing this demographic could have detrimental effects, especially for those on the verge of paying off academic loans and starting their lives.

“As we navigate the modern era, it is crucial to recognise that services such as telecommunications and digital transactions are essential. To disregard these services as non-essential would be a step backwards in our progress.

“We advocate for a reduction in VAT to between 3.5 per cent and 5 per cent to better reflect our GDP per capita. While encouraging states to compete economically to improve their VAT collection is commendable, it is equally important for the Federal Government to empower states to effectively manage their economies.

‘One way to achieve this is through the decentralisation of port construction, ensuring that states have the necessary infrastructure to thrive,” he said.

