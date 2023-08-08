Youth Organisations Beg Tinubu To Make Indigene FCT Minister

A coalition of Youth Organisations under the aegis FCT Mandate Restoration Group on Tuesday made a passionate plea to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to assign the Ministry of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) portfolio to Mr Zephaniah Jissalo, who happens to be one of the ministerial nominees recently confirmed by the Senate.

Jissalo is the first FCT Indigene ever nominated as minister to represent the original natives of Abuja.

Recall that the original occupants of the nation’s capital have been agitating for recognition, especially in occupying key offices in the FCT.

Addressing newsmen, the spokesperson of the FCT Mandate Restoration Group, Zainab Umar Marafa, maintained that making Mr Jissalo a full Cabinet Minister of the FCT, Abuja would go a long way to correct several years of injustice and marginalisation of the aborigines of the Federal Capital Territory.

Marafa who insisted that the original Owners/ Indigenes of FCT, Abuja should be given their rightful positions in the scheme of things to avoid the looming danger of Youths’ restlessness, agitation, confrontation, and militancy in the city, regretted that successive administrations have marginalised and relegated the aborigines of FCT to the background in political appointments, resource allocation, provision of social amenities and infrastructural development of rural communities.

While expressing gratitude to President Tinubu for making history as Nigeria’s first democratic leader to nominate a FCT Indigene as minister, the group’s spokesperson maintained that Mr Jissalo who was a former Abuja Municipal Council Chairman, has a track record of performance and infrastructural transformation of the Council.

She said” Our group is canvassing for the restoration of the manifest destiny of the original Owners of FCT, Abuja. We have been cheated, marginalised, and pushed to the background for several years. We do not want to be violent, confrontational, and militant in pursuing our demands.

“We wholeheartedly support the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu who is determined to correct the ills of the previous administration.”