Youth Ministry Partners NDLEA on Drug Abuse as Bio Ibrahim Meets Marwa

The Federal Ministry of Youth Development has expressed its preparedness to partner with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), on raising awareness, providing rehabilitation and skills acquisition for Nigerian youths afflicted by the scourge of substance abuse. The assurance was given by the Minister of Youth Develop- ment, Dr. Jamila Bio Ibrahim when she paid a visit to the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohammed Buba Marwa (Retd), at the Agency’s national headquarters in Abuja to discuss areas of collaboration between her ministry and the anti-narcotic body.

Marwa, according to a statement by the Director, Media & Advocacy, NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, had in his remarks painted a grim picture of the drug situation in Nigeria especially as it affects the youth population, stressing the urgent need for all stakeholders in particular Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs, to strengthen partnership with a view to curbing the menace of substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking, given the strong nexus between drug abuse and security challenges facing the country.

The NDLEA boss noted with appreciation the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration to lift millions of Nigerians out of poverty and make life meaningful for the generality of citizens. He said the benefits would sooner than later create more jobs for the good of youths and ultimately discourage most of them from going into substance abuse.

He said he foresees partnerships for instance between NDLEA and Ministry of Youth Development as well as Federal Ministry of Agriculture as one capable of not only curbing drug abuse, but also creating millions of jobs and providing food sufficiency for the nation. Speaking earlier, the Minister said she came on the visit to seek collaboration with NDLEA on advocacy, strengthening grassroots awareness, especially among youths on dangers of substance abuse, getting counselling and rehabilitation for young Nigerians struggling with drug abuse or addiction and providing skills acquisition for youths undergoing rehabilitation in NDLEA facilities.