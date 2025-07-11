Youth Minister Partners GITEX Global, Deepens UAE Pact To Empower Nigerians

In a bold step to position Nigerian youth at the forefront of global innovation, Minister of State for Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, has announced a strategic partnership with GITEX Global, one of the world’s premier platforms for technology, entrepreneurship and digital transformation.

The collaboration will culminate in a nationwide digital showcase from September 1 to 4 which will spotlight 300 promising Nigerian startups.

These startups will gain access to global exposure, international partnerships, and scale-up support, marking a significant milestone in Nigeria’s youth empowerment efforts.

Speaking after a high-level strategy meeting with the Director General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Dr. Inuwa Kashifu Abdullahi, Olawande said the initiative is designed to unlock global opportunities and connect Nigeria’s young innovators to the world.

The minister said: “This is not just an event — it’s a national call to action. From tech hubs in Lagos to creators in Kano, we are giving Nigerian youth the platform they deserve.

“GITEX Global is a door to the world, and we’re handing our young people the key.” The initiative builds upon the momentum of NiYA – the Nigerian Youth Academy, a flagship programme launched under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

NiYA is already training over 7 million Nigerian youths in digital skills and entrepreneurship, with over 210,000 already onboarded and Green House Centres rolling out across all 774 Local Government Areas.

Olawale said: “We’re not just talking digital skills. We’re scaling local talent into global relevance. “Through NiYA, every young Nigerian – whether in a city or a rural community – will have access to world-class training and real economic opportunity.”

In a further move to deepen global collaboration, the Minister is currently on a diplomatic mission to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where he met with His Excellency Dr. Sultan AlNeyadi, UAE’s Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Chief of Staff to the Prime Minister.