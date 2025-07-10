Youth Minister Partners GITEX Global, Deepens UAE Collaboration To Empower Millions Of Young Nigerians

In a bold step to position Nigerian youth at the forefront of global innovation, Hon. Ayodele Olawande, Nigeria’s Minister of State for Youth Development, has announced a strategic partnership with GITEX Global, one of the world’s premier platforms for technology, entrepreneurship, and digital transformation.

The collaboration will culminate in a nationwide digital showcase from September 1st to 4th, 2025, which will spotlight 300 promising Nigerian startups.

These startups will gain access to global exposure, international partnerships, and scale-up support, marking a significant milestone in Nigeria’s youth empowerment efforts.

Speaking after a high-level strategy meeting with the Director General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Dr Inuwa Kashifu Abdullahi, Hon. Olawande emphasized that the initiative is designed to unlock global opportunities and connect Nigeria’s young innovators to the world.

“This is not just an event, it’s a national call to action,” said the Minister. “From tech hubs in Lagos to creators in Kano, we are giving Nigerian youth the platform they deserve.

“GITEX Global is a door to the world, and we’re handing our young people the key.”

The initiative builds upon the momentum of NiYA, the Nigerian Youth Academy, a flagship programme launched under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

NiYA is already training over 7 million Nigerian youths in digital skills and entrepreneurship, with over 210,000 already onboard and Green House Centres rolling out across all 774 Local Government Areas.

“We’re not just talking digital skills. We’re scaling local talent into global relevance,” Hon. Olawande stated.

“Through NiYA, every young Nigerian – whether in a city or a rural community – will have access to world-class training and real economic opportunity.”

In a further move to deepen global collaboration, the Minister is currently on a diplomatic mission to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where he met with His Excellency Dr Sultan AlNeyadi, UAE’s Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Chief of Staff to the Prime Minister.

“Our discussions focused on building strategic partnerships in areas critical to the future of our youth, including education, digital skills, exchange programmes, and entrepreneurship,” Hon. Olawande revealed.

“We are excited about the shared commitment to empowering young people and look forward to tangible collaborations.”

The Minister also held a productive engagement with the leadership of Dubai Cares, a renowned philanthropic organization focused on education and youth empowerment.

Discussions centered on creating synergies that would scale the impact of Nigeria’s youth initiatives to reach even more beneficiaries across the country.

“This international engagement reflects our commitment to ensure Nigerian youth are not left behind in the global race for innovation and digital transformation,” Olawande noted.

“To every innovator, coder, designer, and founder, your time is now. Get ready. The world is watching. And Nigeria is rising.”

The Ministry has also proposed a GITEX Youth Local Showcase Series – Powered by NiYA, to connect local innovation ecosystems directly with global platforms such as GITEX Africa and GITEX Global in Dubai.

As Nigeria continues to invest in digital economy development and youth empowerment, this blend of local innovation and international cooperation is expected to drive sustainable growth, job creation, and inclusive development.

Further updates on the GITEX Nigeria showcase, startup selection process, and international exchange opportunities are expected in the coming weeks.