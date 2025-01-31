Youth Minister Lauds SV-NED/NYSC Partnership

Share

The Minister for Youth Development, Olawande Emmanuel Ayodele, has said the partnership between the Silicon Valley Nigeria Economic Development (SV-NED INC USA/SV-NED Energy Ltd), and the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) is a laudable initiative.

Olawande who gave this commendation said he would do his best to support the partnership, adding that the projects would positively affect the youths.

He also canvassed for more public-private partnerships to advance the youths as well as enhance socio-economic development and national unity.

He spoke in Abuja when the Chairman, SV-NED INC USA/SV-NED Energy Ltd, Chief Amina Temitope Ajayi-Labinjo aka Mama Diaspora with her team visited the minister in preparation for the groundbreaking of SV-NED/NYSC projects, according to a statement on Friday.

Ajayi-Labinjo said the projects are in support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda. While seeking partnership with the minister, she explained that the projects which she said are under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, target to transform Nigeria’s economy through strategic investments in agriculture, Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), affordable housing, and youth empowerment.

She stated that the projects would lead to national economic growth as they would stimulate economic growth by creating jobs, increasing productivity, and attracting investments through agriculture, CNG, and affordable housing projects.

She added that it would enhance youth empowerment by equipping Nigerian youths with the necessary skills to drive economic growth and innovation through training, mentorship, and skills development programs.

According to her, they would lead to infrastructural development by developing critical infrastructure, including CNG gas stations, conversion centers, and housing projects, and thereby would improve the quality of life for Nigerians and attract investors.

Labinjo-Ajayi said: “SV-NED/NYSC seeking partnership with the Honourable Minister of Youth Development aligns with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which includes the Housing for All initiative.

“This initiative aims to provide affordable housing options for Nigerians through the Federal Mortgage Housing Loan which is expected to offer single-digit interest rates and up to 30-year mortgage loans to make homeownership more accessible.

“In addition the Federal Housing Authority Mortgage Bank is expected to provide financing options for affordable housing projects, promoting homeownership and economic growth.

“To achieve the objectives of the Housing-for-All initiative, the Minister of Youth Development, SV-NED/NYSC partnership will collaborate with government agencies, private sector organizations, and international partners to secure funding, expertise, and resources.

“It will also develop affordable housing projects, including the Renewed Hope Cities and Estates Programme, which aims to deliver 50,000 housing units across Nigeria.

“Furthermore, it will provide training and capacity-building programs for Nigerian youths and professionals in the housing and construction sector.

“By incorporating the Housing-for-All initiative into the Honourable Minister of Youth Development, SV-NED/NYSC partnership, we can create a more comprehensive and sustainable approach to driving economic growth, empowering youths, and developing critical infrastructure in Nigeria.”

Share

Please follow and like us: