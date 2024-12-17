Youth Minister Applauds Nigerian Champions At CAF Awards 2024

Share

On Tuesday, the Minister for Youth Development, Comrade Ayodele Olawande, congratulated Ademola Lookman, Chiamaka Nnadozie, and the Super Falcons on their exceptional performances at the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Awards.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Lookman was honoured with the prestigious CAF Player of the Year (Men) award, Nnadozie was named CAF Goalkeeper of the Year (Women), and the Super Falcons clinched the CAF Female Team of the Year award.

Reacting to the Nigerian players’ victory, the Minister commended the outstanding Nigerian athletes, emphasized that their accomplishments reflect the hard work, resilience, and immense potential of Nigerian youth.

READ ALSO:

He noted that the triumphs of Team Nigeria at the CAF Awards not only showcase their dedication but also inspire millions of young Nigerians globally to strive for excellence.

Olawande reaffirmed his commitment to nurturing youth talents across the country, promising to create an enabling environment for them to reach their full potential.

The Minister emphasized that these awards were a testament to the remarkable capabilities of Nigerian youth and the continued need for support to foster even greater achievements.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"