Youth-Led Movement Empowers Children With Genetic Disorders

In a time when conversations around inclusion often remain at the surface, a young Cell Biology and Genetics student from the University of Lagos is quietly building one of the most transformative youth-led movements in Nigeria, one that puts children living with genetic disorders at the centre of creativity, leadership, and possibility.

Bello David Olabode, founder of GenesUp, has emerged as a rising advocate for a world where children with sickle cell disease, autism, down syndrome, and other genetic conditions are not just supported, but empowered to lead, compete, innovate, and take up space.

What started as a personal passion has grown into a thriving community redefining what society imagines for children often limited by stigma, silence, or medical labels.

GenesUp’s latest programme, ‘Play2Thrive,’ took empowerment to a new level. For days, children living with sickle cell disease were trained in Scrabble and Chess, games that build strategy, patience, memory, and confidence. They weren’t just attending an event; they were preparing for a competition.

On the final day, these children stepped into an arena where they competed, made bold moves, solved challenges, and felt the true energy of being champions. Play2Thrive was designed to show the world that warrior children are more than their pain, they are thinkers, strategists, creators, and leaders.

They can learn, compete, win, and stand tall. Before ‘Play2Thrive,’ GenesUp launched Design for Dreams, a first-of-its-kind project where children living with genetic disorders became fashion designers. Their sketches and ideas were transformed into real pieces through David’s clothing brand Achilles, with proceeds supporting the genetic community. The initiative proved one thing clearly: these children are creators, not cases.

They have imagination, artistic vision, and the courage to put their stories into the world. David imagines a future where children with sickle cell disease become innovators and champions. Similarly, children with autism create technology, art, and new forms of expression.

In addition, children with Down syndrome speak, and the world listens attentively. Furthermore, children with genetic conditions are celebrated for their abilities, not pitied for their challenges.

GenesUp plans to expand ‘Play2Thrive’ into more communities, partner with medical and educational bodies, and grow Design for Dreams into an annual showcase that puts children at the center of creativity and empowerment.