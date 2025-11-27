Youth Leadership Critical To Nigeria’s Survival, UNIJOS VC Declares

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Jos (UNIJOS), Prof. Tanko Ishaya, has warned that Nigeria risks stagnation unless its youth take charge of the nation’s political and governance landscape.

Delivering the keynote address at the inauguration of the newly elected Nigerian Youth Congress (NYC) executives on Thursday in Abuja, Prof. Ishaya said the country’s future depends on moving young people from the sidelines to the center of decision-making.

He stressed that political participation must go beyond voting to active engagement in policymaking, accountability, and leadership.

“Politics is not dirty. It is people who make politics dirty. The only way to clean it is for principled, patriotic, and courageous young Nigerians to step in with clean hands and clear intentions,” he said.

The VC lamented Nigeria’s failure to harness its demographic advantage despite having one of the world’s youngest populations. He argued that the nation’s biggest problem is not lack of potential, but poor leadership and weak policy execution. “We export crude oil but import refined petroleum. We grow food but rely on imports. We educate brilliant minds but fail to harness their creativity. Leadership is not a chair; it is a charge. Nations rise when their youth rise,” he said.

Prof. Ishaya highlighted the growing influence of Nigerian youths in technology, agritech, entertainment, fintech, SMEs, and innovation ecosystems.

He urged a shift from job-seeking to job-creation, noting that “the Nigerian economy cannot grow on oil alone. It will grow on the creativity, innovation, and productivity of our youth.”

Board Chairman Yakubu Shendam expressed confidence in the new NYC leadership and pledged full support, adding, “Humility is key.”

Meanwhile, newly inaugurated NYC President Engr. Jethro Annum unveiled an ambitious blueprint to address youth unemployment. Citing the State of the Nigerian Youth Report 2025, he warned that nearly 80 million young Nigerians remain jobless, with 93 percent trapped in insecure, low-paying informal sector work.

Annum launched the “Digital Naija Initiative,” a nationwide ICT and Artificial Intelligence (AI) capacity-building program targeting one million youths in its first year. The scheme, in partnership with global tech companies such as Google and Microsoft, as well as local innovators like Andela and Flutterwave, will establish 500 youth tech hubs across all geopolitical zones. By 2027, 500,000 trained youths are expected to secure remote jobs worldwide.

He also unveiled the “Green Harvest Revolution,” an agricultural transformation program aimed at repositioning farming as a profitable, youth-driven enterprise. The initiative plans to allocate 10 million hectares of government land to youth-led agribusinesses, supported by low-interest loans from the Bank of Agriculture and technical expertise from IFAD.

The program targets value chains including cassava-to-ethanol production, modern rice milling, cocoa processing, and cashew value addition for export markets.

“Imagine vast tracts of land in Benue and Taraba buzzing with youth cooperatives deploying drone technology and AI-driven crop monitoring. In Ondo, young entrepreneurs will craft premium chocolates for export. In Kogi, cashew will become the new crude oil,” Annum said.

He projected that the agricultural program could lift at least two million youths out of unemployment within five years and boost national GDP by five percent.

Annum appealed to the Federal Government and private sector to collaborate with the Congress, stressing that youth empowerment must be treated as a national investment rather than charity.