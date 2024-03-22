Youth Leader’s Wife, 9 Others Kidnapped In Edo Community

The wife of a youth leader of Sobe in Owan West Local Government Area of Edo State, Mrs Irouje Omian, and nine others, have been kidnapped. The victims, consisting five women and four men, whereabouts remain unknown. It was learnt that the kidnappers blocked the road between Sobe and the popular Agric Junction and waylaid their victims and moved them to an unknown location before the arrival of security operatives in the area.

A community leader in Sobe, who spoke in confidence, stated that the residents are now living in fear, as a result of the activities of criminals, especially kidnappers. The Sobe leader said the kidnappers had not contacted the relatives of the victims for ransom negotiation.