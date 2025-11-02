Youth Leaders Hail EFCC’s “Monumental” Recoveries Under Olukoyede, Urge Sustained Anti-graft Fight

The Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Ola Olukayode, has been lauded for the monumental strides achieved by the anti-graft agency.

This is coming from the Nigeria Ethnic Nationalities Youth Leaders Council Worldwide (NEYLWC), which has described it as an “exceptional leadership” and “monumental strides” in the fight against corruption.

In a statement released jointly signed by Comrade Terry Obieh, President General of the NEYLWC, and Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, its National Publicity Secretary, the youth council pointed to the agency’s recovery of more than 566 billion naira alongside other currencies and assets as a pointer to the Commission’s resolve under Olukoyede’s two-year leadership of the commission to fight corruption.

Marking the second year of his leadership in the commission, the council stated that the achievements recently stated at a press briefing demonstrate a “proactive approach” to curbing corruption and a commitment to “transparency, accountability, and the progress of Nigeria’s economic recovery.”

“As youth leaders of diverse ethnic nationalities across Nigeria, we recognise the immense challenges faced by the EFCC, as well as the courage it takes to take bold steps against entrenched corruption,” the statement read.