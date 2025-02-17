Youth Leaders Condemn CDS’ Visa Denial By Canadian Embassy

Share

…Describe action as an affront to Nigeria

The Coalition Of Nigerian Youth Leaders (CONYL), on Monday, vehemently condemned the recent visa denial to the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Miss and his team by the Canadian Embassy In Nigeria.

The Nigerian Youth Leaders made the condemnation during a Press Conference in Abuja, titled” Visa denial by Canadian Embassy to the CDS and his team an affront to our sovereignty “.

Reading the speech jointly signed by Comrade Goodluck Ibem, President General, Comrade Junaid Abubakar, Secretary, Comrade Omolaja Kolawole, Publicity Secretary and Comrade Iniobong Sampson, Public Relation Officer, the group lamented that the action of the Canadian Embassy undermined the principles of respect and diplomacy that should guide international relations.

Part of the text reads: “The Coalition Of Nigerian Youth Leaders, CONYL, the umbrella Body of all the youth groups drawn across the six geo-political zones express our deep concern and dismay regarding the recent denial of a visa to the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Christopher Gwabin Musa and his team, the highest-ranking official of our nation’s armed forces.

“This decision is not only an insult to the individual concerned but, more importantly, a direct affront to the sovereignty of our country.

“The denial of a visa to the Chief Of Defence Staff and his team is a slap to our nation’s sovereignty. This action undermines the principles of respect and diplomacy that should guide international relations.

“The head of our armed forces plays a crucial role in maintaining the security and stability of our nation, and such an arbitrary decision not only disrespects the authority of our military leadership but also challenges our right to engage with the global community on our own terms. Our nation’s sovereignty must be upheld, and this move represents a direct affront to that principle.

“The denial of a visa to such a high-ranking member of our leadership and his team is a blatant disregard for the diplomatic principles that should guide international relations. It sends a message that undermines the authority and dignity of our nation and its people.

“The CDS represents the strength and resilience of our military and, by extension, our entire nation. To deny the CDS the right to travel freely is to question the very sovereignty that we, as a nation, cherish and uphold.

“This act challenges our right to engage in international affairs and sends a dangerous signal about the disrespect of our sovereignty. Our country’s leadership must be allowed the opportunity to represent our nation and protect our interests on the global stage without fear of undue hindrances or disrespectful actions.

“Given the gravity of this issue, it is imperative that our nation responds accordingly to such an affront. Our response should be firm and reflective of the respect we hold for our sovereignty, as well as the principles of equality and mutual respect that should govern interactions between sovereign states.

“We urge our government to take the necessary steps to ensure that such disrespect is addressed and that our nation’s interests are safeguarded. We must stand united in the face of this challenge and demonstrate that our sovereignty is not negotiable.

“We trust that the federal government will consider this issue seriously and take the appropriate steps to protect our nation’s dignity and sovereignty. Enough Said!”

