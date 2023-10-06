Youth Leader Decries Cultism, Poverty, Illiteracy In Ebonyi Community

The National President of Oriuzor Youths Vanguard for Good Governance, Igiri Innocent has decried the spread of cultism, maladministration, illiteracy and poverty in the Oriuzor community, Ezza North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

Igiri who made the call while speaking with journalists called on traditional rulers, and political and religious leaders in the area to think towards emancipating the community from the shackles of poverty, illiteracy and cultism bedevilling the community.

According to him, it is expedient for leaders of the area to come together to restore the glory of the once-shining community.

He said, “Oriuzor in Ezza North is my home. And no place like home. My home needs serious intervention. That community has been bedevilled by so many factors ranging from cultism to illiteracy and poverty which is mostly attributed to the kind of leaders that has been in charge of the People’s affairs.

“Everything in Oriuzor revolves around some few certain ancient non-adventurous families or persons who are good people but need a total thinking faculty change.

“Oriuzor is a special community in the heart of Ezza Ezekuna and need not be lagging behind in community progress and development index as expected of such a community in the 21st century.

“Community of same equality in other parts of the state and/or country are busy embracing smart tech, AI, and other serious inventions of the time. Is our own different? Who did we offend? Where are we not getting it right?

“I want to encourage our traditional rulers, political and religious leaders in Oriuzor as a whole to do more to bring Oriuzor to the shining spot of the state of Ebonyi”, he said.