Youth Groups Protest Detention Of Ex-SUG President, Others

Youths under the auspices of the Akoko Youth Forum on Wednesday protested the detention of their President, James Akeju, following an order from an Ondo State High Court sitting in Akure.

Akeju, a former President of Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo Students Union (SUG), and two others were incarcerated due to a dispute with the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Kayode Ajulo SAN.

For several hours, the protesters shut down and barricaded the roads leading to the State secretariat at Alagbaka and the Federal Secretariat along Igbatoro Road.

They demanded the immediate release of Akeju and the others who were remanded in custody, including Adediran Gabriel and Yaya Bisola.

The youth described the actions of Ajulo as a gross abuse of power and a deliberate attempt to intimidate and silence the voices of youths in the State.

They emphasized that the trio had been unjustly targeted after a confrontation with the Attorney General on March 28, 2025.

The protesters, who refused to heed the plea of Commissioner of Police Wilfred Afolabi, brought cooking utensils to the protest ground, insisting that the incarcerated youths be released and meet them at the protest venue before they would leave.

The Coordinator of the Ondo State Youth Network, Adegboyega Afe, expressed dismay over Ajulo’s alleged actions.

Afe said that the youths were arraigned on frivolous charges, such as threats to life and cyberbullying, among others.

He further claimed that the trio were unaware of their arraignment, lamenting that Ajulo, who once portrayed himself as an activist fighting against oppression, had now become an oppressor of his own people.

Afe said, “Leaders of Akoko youths who had issues with Ajulo were remanded to Olokuta Prison. We followed the process, but it was very unlawful.

“They were not aware they were being charged in court. They were slammed with a four-count charge and remanded to Olokuta Correctional Centre. We are against this oppression.

“President Tinubu did not act against Ajulo during the presidential election. We have serious insecurity issues in the State, and we will continue the protest until the Akoko leaders are released. Let us not cause further insecurity through the actions of the Attorney General.

“It was the DSS that invited us, and we went there. The police invited us, and those who attended were remanded in prison. They were charged with cyberbullying and threats to life. Aiyedatiwa should speak to Ajulo. He should release those in detention. We will remain here.”

On his part, the National Social Director of the Akoko Youth Forum, Oladimeji Adewunmi, urged Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to intervene and call Ajulo to order, stressing that they would not be intimidated.

He said, “Cyberbullying is a serious offense involving threats and online harassment, none of which occurred. Our only offense was visiting a public office to deliver an invitation to a community empowerment event.

“We now demand the immediate release of Akeju and the two other detained executives. We will not leave this protest site until justice is served. We are ready to stay here while eating, sleeping, and standing firm until our brothers and sisters are freed.

“We understand that mediation may be planned, but before any negotiation can begin, our people must be released.

“Let us not forget that office is a public institution, not personal property. Our Youth President, Akeju, was elected by the people of Akoko and remains the rightful voice of the youth. Silencing that voice is an affront to all of us.”

However, the Technical Adviser to the Attorney General, Yomi Adebayo, said the youths were arraigned following a police investigation into incidents involving assault, conspiracy, actions aimed at breaching public peace, cybercrime, threats to life, and other related offenses that occurred at the State Secretariat.

Adebayo said, “In response to the developments, the Honourable Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, who was out of the State, has returned to Akure and directed the Director of Public Prosecutions to formally take over the matter.

“The aim is to ensure a swift resolution while upholding due process, safeguarding the rights of all parties involved, and potentially including their release.

“We encourage the public to remain calm and allow the legal process to unfold as we consider steps to resolve this matter in a manner that promotes peace, respect for the law, and mutual understanding.”

