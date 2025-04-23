Youth Groups Mark 8th Anniversary Of Sen Adeleke’s Death

Share

Abdulmajid Oladimeji, Special Adviser to Osun State Governor Senator Ademola Adeleke, on Tuesday led a coalition of youth groups in commemorating the 8th remembrance anniversary of the late Senator Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke, hailing him as a rare political figure whose legacy continues to inspire across generations.

The remembrance, organized by the Coalition of Osun Youth for Imole, featured a symbolic rally to the late senator’s residence, drawing participation from students, youth leaders, and community representatives from across the state.

Speaking during the event, Oladimeji described the late Senator Adeleke who was Osun State’s first civilian governor as a mentor and a father figure whose leadership and philanthropy empowered countless young people.

“Senator Isiaka Adeleke was a mentor and a father figure to many. He empowered the youth and built leaders,” Oladimeji stated. “His absence created a vacuum we are still trying to fill, but his teachings live on.”

Oladimeji emphasized that the anniversary event was not only about remembrance, but also a platform to rekindle the senator’s vision of unity and good governance among Osun youth.

“The essence is for us to come together to preach unity among youth in the state, across every local government in Osun. We lost a leader who built intellectual capacity and inspired generations. We miss him deeply,” he added.

The event also featured remarks by Ridwan Ayofe Adekilekun, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Osun State Signage and Advertisement Agency, who credited the foundation of the current administration to Senator Adeleke’s inclusive leadership.

“The government of Senator Ademola Adeleke is a continuation of his brother’s vision. From healthcare to infrastructure, the Adeleke legacy is reflected in every part of Osun State,” Adekilekun noted.

Youths at the event echoed calls for public officeholders to emulate Senator Adeleke’s people-first approach to governance, urging leaders nationwide to prioritize service, empowerment, and integrity.

In an emotional address, Mrs. Adenike Adeleke, wife of the late senator, expressed her appreciation for the enduring love shown by the youth and reiterated her husband’s commitment to the welfare of the people.

“People remember him because he was genuinely good. His generosity, godliness, and compassion for others are values we hope people continue to emulate,” she said.

Senator Isiaka Adeleke, who passed away in April 2017, remains a towering figure in Osun State’s political history, remembered for his grassroots politics, commitment to youth empowerment, and enduring legacy of service.

