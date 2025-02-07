Youth Group Threatens Protest Over Detention Of Ex-Aiyedatiwa’s Aide

Share

Some youths under the auspices of Coalition for Progressive Youth in Akokoland have threatened to protest over the continued detention of Gani Mohammed Ajowa, the immediate past Special Adviser to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, on Special Duties by the men of the Nigerian Police.

Mohammed-Ajowa was whisked to Abuja by the Police and has not been released or charged to court days after he was arrested in his official quarters in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

Worried by the continued detention, the youth gave the Nigerian Police Force a 24-hour ultimatum to release Mohammed-Ajowa or face the wrath of the youth in the four Local Government Areas that made up Akokoland.

In a statement signed by the President Coalition for Progressive Youth in Akoko, Hon. Obanla Oluwaseyi Victor said Mohamed-Ajowa was arrested in his Alagbaka Akure government residence on Monday night without any prior invitation or warrant of arrest by men of the Nigeria Police Force.

Obanla said despite several efforts by well-meaning Nigerians to the Nigerian Police Force seeking the release of the immediate past Special Adviser on Special Duties and Strategy to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the Nigerian Police Force has remained unyielding.

Obanla said the youth body called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to act swiftly by releasing Comrade Gani Mohammed-Ajowa who has been detained for four days in their facility.

His words, “The continuous detention and failure to grant him bail will propel youths in Akoko to protest to seek his release. Sadly, the police, who are expected to protect the people, are being used to intimidate and harass innocent people.

“The involvement of a minister in this case is seriously uncalled for and the height of disregard for human rights. The minister is power drunk and he is using power arrogantly to punish Gani Muhammed unjustly. He should know one thing that power is transient; he cannot be in power for life. What goes around will definitely come around.

“The youth further called on the IGP to wade into the incarceration of Mohammed-Ajowa and to let the rule of law prevail.”

The youth group warned those who are behind this unlawful detention and those who are aiming to reap much popularity in this uncivilized act to think twice because the arrest of Mohammed-Ajowa is a slap on the people of Akoko.

The Youth appealed to the Inspector General of Police not to be silent on this issue as Comrade Muhammed-Ajowa’s dentition is unlawful.

