Youth Group Pledges Support For Monarchs To Preserve Yoruba Cultural Values

The Oodua Youth Parliament (OYP) has pledged to work closely with traditional rulers to preserve and promote Yoruba cultural values across the world.

The Speaker of the Parliament, Aare Abdulmojeed Oladimaji Oyeniyi, made this known during the installation of High Chief Dr. Adi Pajo as the Bobaselu of Inisa Land in Odo-Otin Local Government Area of Osun State.

Oyeniyi emphasized that traditional rulers play a crucial role in sustaining peace, stability, and cultural identity at the grassroots, adding that the OYP would continue to support traditional institutions as custodians of Yoruba heritage and wisdom.

He reaffirmed the Parliament’s readiness to collaborate with traditional leaders, community stakeholders, and institutions to advance cultural preservation, youth empowerment, and sustainable development across Yorubaland.

While congratulating Dr. Adi Pajo on his installation, Oyeniyi described the Bobaselu title as a well-deserved honour, noting the new chief’s contributions to community development, cultural promotion, and unity within Inisa and beyond.

“The Bobaselu title is not merely a recognition of status but a call to service, leadership, and responsibility. High Chief Dr. Adi Pajo has, over the years, demonstrated a strong commitment to the progress of Inisa, uplifting the younger generation through empowerment initiatives and lending his voice to the advancement of Yoruba heritage,” Oyeniyi said.

He expressed confidence that the new Bobaselu would use his position to foster peace, inclusiveness, and development across the Yoruba nation.

“On behalf of the entire Parliament, we rejoice with our distinguished leader, High Chief Dr. Adi Pajo, and pray for divine wisdom, good health, and long life as he assumes this revered traditional responsibility,” he added.