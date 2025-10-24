Youth Group Maps Out Strategies To Tackle Unemployment

In a move to reposition young Nigerians for a technology-driven future, the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has unveiled plans to prioritize digital skills development and innovation-based empowerment programmes as part of its new Strategic Youth Development Blueprint (2026–2030).

The initiative, announced during the Council’s inaugural National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held in Abuja, forms a major pillar of NYCN’s renewed efforts to tackle unemployment and enhance youth participation in national development.

Addressing members at the meeting, NYCN President, Ambassador Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo, emphasized that the council’s leadership would drive sustainable, technology-based interventions to equip young Nigerians with skills relevant to today’s global economy.

“Our focus is on digital skills, entrepreneurship, civic participation, and leadership development,” Sukubo said. “This administration is committed to empowering young people with the right tools and opportunities to compete and contribute meaningfully to national growth.”

The meeting brought together members of the National Executive Council from across the country to deliberate on youth-focused strategies, leadership engagement, and civic reorientation.

“The newly adopted Strategic Youth Development Blueprint outlines key action plans across four major areas, Youth Empowerment and Development, Leadership Engagement, Civic Education, and Reorientation, all aimed at fostering unity and national integration.

According to the National Public Relations Officer, Comrade Benjamin Adekunle Onileowo, the new leadership is determined to bridge communication gaps and restore credibility to youth representation in Nigeria.

“He said the Council’s direction under Ambassador Sukubo would focus on practical results through collaborations and transparent governance.

“This Council is bridging communication gaps and strengthening collaborations that truly reflect the voices and aspirations of Nigerian youths,” Onileowo stated.

“We are also positioning the NYCN as a credible platform for policy engagement and youth inclusion at all levels.”

The NEC meeting also discussed steps to expand the Council’s partnerships with government institutions, development partners, and the private sector to drive job creation, entrepreneurship support, and digital literacy among young Nigerians.

Ambassador Sukubo, while commending the commitment of NEC members to the unity of the Council, reiterated the importance of teamwork, accountability, and inclusivity in implementing youth-focused programmes across all states.

At the end of the meeting, the NEC adopted several resolutions to strengthen collaboration among youth stakeholders, enhance coordination across NYCN structures, and maintain synergy with Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) as well as international partners in implementing youth-oriented policies.

The NYCN reaffirmed its commitment to building a united, innovative, and productive generation of young Nigerians who will play active roles in governance, entrepreneurship, and nation-building.