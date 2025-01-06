Youth Group Confers Award Of Excellence On Otuaro

Share

The youth leaders of Okerenkoko Federated Communities in the Warri SouthWest Local Government Area of Delta State have added their voices to the accolades highlighting the remarkable achievements of the Administrator, Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Dr Dennis Otuaro, since assuming office.

They have, therefore, unanimously acknowledged Otuaro’s giant strides in quality service delivery at the PAP through its robust educational and vocational schemes, stakeholders’ engagement and peacebuilding processes, and policy of inclusivity, among others.

They stated this while honouring Otuaro with an ‘Outstanding Excellence Award’ in recognition of his “commitment to providing outstanding service to the Niger Delta” at Okerenkoko during the New Year celebrations.

The community youth leaders, including Famous Ololobou, Ijoukumor Oturubo and Samuel Ijeleba, who spoke separately, urged Otuaro to continue to do his best for the growth and development of the region, despite the unnecessary distractions by his detractors.

According to them, those working against Otuaro were undermining President Bola Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda which the PAP helmsman was implementing through the programme to foster sustainable peace, stability and security in the region.

They advised antiNiger Delta elements to stop their ill-advised activities and allow peace to reign in the region.

Receiving the award, Otuaro expressed appreciation to the youth leaders of the Okerenkoko Federated Communities for recognising his modest contribution to sustainable peace and development of the region, adding that it would spur him to work harder.

