Youth Group Backs Tinubu’s 2027 Bid, Cites Reform Continuity

A youth group operating under the banner of Renewed Hope Agenda Continuity Marshals (REHACMA) has expressed support for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027, stating that ongoing economic and structural reforms should be sustained through leadership continuity.

The group, led by its National Coordinator, Osawemwenhio Uwagboe, said at a media briefing that Nigeria requires policy stability to consolidate reforms introduced by the current administration.

REHACMA’s position comes amid endorsements by leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) across various levels who have publicly backed President Tinubu for a second term.

While the President has received support from party stakeholders and some civil society groups, critics have argued that his administration has not met expectations and should not be renewed in 2027.

Addressing the differing opinions, Uwagboe said the group comprises young Nigerians from diverse political backgrounds who believe that continuity in governance would help advance ongoing reforms.

According to him, REHACMA is not limited to partisan interests but is focused on what it described as “supporting governance that moves the nation forward.”

He said members believe President Tinubu possesses the experience and political capacity required to manage long-term reforms.

In his remarks, the group’s National Youth Leader, Yusuf Ishaya, said he had previously been affiliated with another political party but decided to align with the APC after observing what he described as progress under the current administration. He urged other youths to support policies they believe are beneficial to national development.

Similarly, REHACMA Women Leader, Fatima Lamisula, said Nigeria’s longstanding socio-economic challenges require sustained policy efforts beyond a single four-year term. She argued that the administration should be given additional time to consolidate its initiatives.

Also speaking, the group’s North Central Coordinator, Jerry Gwom, pointed to policy measures such as the liberalisation of the foreign exchange market and the removal of the fuel subsidy as reforms he said were beginning to produce results. He added that youths in the North Central region feel more included in governance under the present administration.

The group said it would continue mobilising young Nigerians across the country in support of its position ahead of the 2027 general election.