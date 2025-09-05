Youth Games: Team Lagos Clinches Gold In Female Football, Beats Delta

Team Lagos has emerged the winner of the female football event in the ongoing 9th edition of the National Youth Games at Late Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba, Delta State.

The Centre of Excellence female team beat Team Delta in the finals 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw at the final whistle. Lagos came from a one-goal down to level at the end of regulation time. The highly elated Captain of Team Lagos, Rogert, said the outcome of the match was a super star victory.

She said, ”We have been coming to Delta to win a gold medal in the female football event in the National Youth Games but to no avail. But for this event, this is more than a victory for me and my team members.” But her Team Delta counterpart, Anastasia, who broke into a fullblown tear, attributed their loss in the penalty to an avoidable technical error