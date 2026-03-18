Youth Empowerment Nigeria’s Real Growth Strategy –Enwere

Outgoing National Chairman of the Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN), Belusochukwu Enwere, has said Nigeria’s long-term progress depends on deliberate and sustained investment in its young population.

Speaking at a thanksgiving and reception ceremony to mark the end of his five-year tenure (2021– 2026), Enwere said YOWICAN’s programmes had demonstrated the transformative power of deliberate investment in young people.

Enwere who warned that neglecting young people risks the nation’s future, insisted that youth empowerment remains the most critical pathway to Nigeria’s future growth and stability.

He said: “We have empowered thousands of young Christian minds, built bridges across divides, and positioned YOWICAN as a beacon of youth excellence in Nigeria.

This proves that investing in our youth is not charity; it is the real strategy for national growth.” Enwere described his tenure as one focused on expanding opportunities for youths through leadership development, mentorship, and targeted support programmes aimed at addressing social and economic challenges.

The former chairman noted that partnerships and support systems played a crucial role in sustaining empowerment initiatives, particularly for vulnerable youths.