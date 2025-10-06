Youth Empowerment: Farmers Association Honours Dangote, Edwin

The Youth Farmers Organization for Agricultural Development in Nigeria has honoured the President of Dangote Industries Limited, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, and the company’s Vice President, Mr. Devakumar Edwin, with Merit Awards of Excellence for their outstanding contributions to national growth and youth empowerment.

The award presentation was held during a two-day advocacy visit and facility tour of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery in Lagos.

The youth farmers described the multi-billion-dollar refinery as a “national pride” and a symbol of Nigeria’s industrial progress.

Speaking during the event, the National President of the Youth Farmers Organization, Abdulrahman Umar Etudaye, said the honour conferred on Dangote as Grand Patron of the group recognizes his unwavering commitment to nation-building, economic development, and the empowerment of young Nigerians.

“Alhaji Aliko Dangote represents the spirit of hard work, vision, and patriotism. His contributions to the nation’s economy and his support for youth empowerment remain an inspiration to millions of Nigerians,” Etudaye stated.

Similarly, Mr. Devakumar Edwin was honoured as Patron of the organization for his exemplary leadership and continuous support for youth and agricultural development.

Etudaye commended the refinery’s world-class facilities and cutting-edge technology, describing the project as a catalyst for Nigeria’s economic transformation, industrialization, job creation, and energy independence.

In his response, Edwin thanked the Youth Farmers Organization for the recognition and applauded their efforts toward promoting food security and national development. He reaffirmed Dangote Industries’ commitment to supporting youth-oriented initiatives that drive sustainable growth across the country.

“We remain committed to supporting young Nigerians through empowerment initiatives and by creating opportunities that will secure the nation’s future,” Edwin said.

The youth farmers also invited Edwin to chair their forthcoming National Food Security Summit in Abuja and extended a special invitation to Alhaji Dangote as Guest of Honour.

The organization pledged to strengthen collaboration with key stakeholders, including Dangote Industries, to advance agricultural development, food security, and youth empowerment for a more prosperous Nigeria.