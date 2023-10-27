Youth Employment Can Be Achieved Through African Fashion – Mobolaji

Notable fashion designer and co-founder of a major fashion outlet in Lagos, LYONS (Love Your Own Nigerian Style), Miss Adebukunola Mobolaji Olukoya, has underscored the immense potential of African fashion to combat youth unemployment in Nigeria and beyond.

She noted that it’s a sector that offers diverse career opportunities, from design and tailoring to marketing and retail, adding that “by investing in fashion education, skill development, and entrepreneurship, we can provide young people with the tools they need to succeed in this dynamic industry.”

Mobolaji who, from her humble beginning, has not only carved a niche for herself as a prominent figure in the world of the African fashion industry but also crafted a path towards addressing critical societal issues, stated this in an interview.

According to her, African fashion is not limited to local markets, “it has a global appeal, and young entrepreneurs can tap into the international market through e-commerce and exports. This not only creates job opportunities but also boosts the country’s economy.

“African fashion can play a significant role in reducing crime in Nigeria by providing a positive and productive outlet for young people. When they have access to meaningful employment and skill development, they are less likely to engage in criminal activities.

Additionally, by promoting traditional craftsmanship and community involvement, we are fostering a sense of pride and belonging, which can deter individuals from criminal behaviour.”

She added that fashion events, workshops, and mentorship programs can help keep young people engaged in creative pursuits, reducing the idle time that often leads to crime.”

Talking about her journey in the fashion industry, Mobolaji said: “I started by selling clothes out of the trunk of my car, driven by a passion for fashion and a desire to share the beauty of African attire.”

And over the years, through determination and hard work, she has established herself as a leading voice in the industry. And, today, they now distribute their clothing worldwide, all under the banner of LYONS.

According to her, LYONS is more than just a fashion brand; it’s a platform for empowerment and change. “African fashion, with its rich cultural heritage and craftsmanship, offers opportunities for economic growth and skill development.

LYONS believes that by promoting African fashion, they can create employment opportunities for young people and divert their energy towards creative and productive endeavours.

“LYONS has taken several steps to engage with and empower young individuals. They provide opportunities for talented young designers to showcase their creations through LYONS. They support and mentor them, giving them a platform to grow and gain recognition in the fashion industry. They also hire and train young artisans and tailors, equipping them with valuable skills.

“They believe in the importance of craftsmanship and are committed to preserving and passing on these traditional skills to the next generation,” Mobolaji said.

She also noted that in addition, they collaborate with local communities to source their materials, thereby contributing to their economic development. This approach, she said, not only promotes local craftsmanship but also sustains the livelihoods of artisans and craftsmen.

Mobolaji iterated the importance of following one’s passion.

“We encourage young individuals in Nigeria to follow their passions and dreams relentlessly. The path may be challenging, but with hard work, determination, and a commitment to excellence, they can achieve their goals.

“African fashion has immense potential, and with the right mindset and support, the youth can be at the forefront of a vibrant and transformative industry.”

She also urged young entrepreneurs to consider the impact of their businesses on society. By creating opportunities and giving back to their communities, they can contribute to the betterment of Nigeria and the world.”

Mobolaji’s journey is not only a testament to the power of perseverance but also a shining example of how African fashion can be a force for positive change. LYONS, with its focus on empowering the youth and communities, stands as a beacon of hope, illustrating the transformative potential of the fashion industry in Nigeria.

In an environment where challenges like youth unemployment and crime persist, the story of Mobolaji serves as an inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs and a reminder of the positive impact they can have on their society through their businesses.